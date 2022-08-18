Attock Cement makes loss after super tax

ICR Newsroom By 18 August 2022

Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd (ACPL) has announced its financial result for 4QFY21-22 (April-June 2022), posting a loss after tax of PKR59m (US$274,781) compared to a profit after tax of PKR149m in the same period last year. The main reason behind this loss has been the recognition of super tax and deferred tax liability, according to AHL Research.



This took the FY21-22 (July 2021-June 2023) earnings to PKR1181m against PKR1107m in the same period a year earlier. Alongside the result, the company announced a dividend of PKR1.50/share.

Revenue during 4QFY21-22 stood at PKR4521m, marking a decline of eight per cent YoY due to a sharp 44 per cent cut in sales to 413,000t.

Published under