JK Cement sees 33% increase in revenue

ICR Newsroom By 19 August 2022

India’s JK Cement has reported revenue from operations of INR21,664m (US$271.5m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. This compares to INR16,336m in the same period a year earlier.

Net profit over the same period has fallen from INR2082.6m to INR1811.4m. Total expenses in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 came in at INR19,179m, versus INR13,557m in the comparable period in 2021, with power and fuel expenses rising from INR2994m to INR4856m.

The company’s operating margin in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 stood at 18.47 per cent, down from 24.46 per cent in the year-ago period.

