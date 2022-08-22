Nesher Cement fined for breaking Clean Air Law

Nesher Israel Cement Enterprises (Clal Industries), Israel’s only producer of cement, has been fined nearly ILS6m (US$1.9m) for violations of the Clean Air Law, the Environmental Protection Ministry said on Sunday.

The fine is for exceeding the permitted level of pollution on numerous occasions, including “exceeding the emissions values for particulates, mercury and mercury compounds,” by the company’s main factory in the Ramla industrial zone during 2019-20, the ministry said, adding that since July, 22 pollution violations have been measured near the factory.

The ministry added that it “has recently begun additional enforcement procedures against the factory and its managers.”

Just a month ago the ministry issued a permit for seven years to the factory, notwithstanding its record as a serial violator of Israel’s Clean Air Law.

