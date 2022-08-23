Hanson UK receives Ketton and Ribblesdale EVs

23 August 2022

Hanson UK (HeidelbergCement group) has taken delivery of two fully electric vans, which are the first step towards meeting its sustainability commitment to its van fleet being fully electric or hybrid by 2025.

The move follows the completion of successful trials last year and the new vehicles will be site-based at our Ketton and Ribblesdale cement works. Christopher Sharman, workshop manager at Ketton, was the first to drive around the site in one of the electric vans highlighting the company’s net zero carbon commitment.

Published under