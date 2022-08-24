Iskitim buys analyser for grinding department

24 August 2022

Russia-based Iskitimcement has purchased a RUB5m X-Supreme 8000 XRF bench top analyser for its grinding department laboratory. The analyser will be used to quickly and accurately determine the content of additives round-the-clock and adjust levels as necessary.



The cement company’s central laboratory expects a KFK-3 photoelectric photometer to be used in the chemical analysis of cement and other materials under the GOS 5382-2019 standard before the end of the year, reports Esmerk Russian News.

