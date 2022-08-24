Devki Group plans 60MW wind energy plant

24 August 2022

Kenya's Devki Group (National Cement) plans to develop a wind power plant in Kenya to try and mitigate electricity costs. The cement, steel and power group said in a disclosure to the National Environment Management Authority that it plans to develop a 60MW plant in Samburu, Kwale County which is in Kinango Sub County.

The power generated will be used for the firm’s own consumption in its Devki Samburu plant in Kwale County. The power will help to reduce the cost of running its plants as it seeks to mitigate the high cost of power in the country. This does however mean that Kenya Power will lose a major customer since steel and cement factories are one of its major consumers of power.

It is, however, not clear how Devki will store its wind power to ensure steady supply since that would involve investments in expensive rechargeable battery packs. In its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (Esia) report, Devki said the characteristics of wind in the area are ideal for power generation. “These site wind conditions favour the site for the production of electricity from wind using a low-wind turbine, a turbine which reaches rated capacity at a low wind speed rather than one with a higher,” it said.

Published under