Adani orders Gebr Pfeiffer mill and classifier

25 August 2022

Adani, Gujarat, will supply the market in western India with high-quality cement from a Pfeiffer MVR mill through its subsidiary Adani Cement Industries Ltd. A grinding plant for 165tph of fly ash-pozzolan mixed cement is to be built in the industrial region of Dahej in Gujarat. It will be equipped with an MVR 3750 C-4 with integrated high‑efficiency classifier SLS 4000 VC and a drive with a rated power of 3090kW.

For the cement producer, the active redundancy of the four grinding rollers of the MVR mill was a key decision factor. Not only can OPC be ground with a gypsum component in the MVR mill, but the possibility of grinding at the same time clinker and aggregates such as granulated blastfurnace slag or fly ash opens up possibilities to significantly improve the CO 2 balance of the cement produced.

Up to now, dry fly ash directly from coal-fired power plants has generally been used in India for addition to cement. However, there are also large volumes of fly ash stored in ponds, which are to be mined in the future for environmental reasons. This material, also called pond ash, has a high moisture content because it is stored outdoors.

Because in the MVR mill the material is not only ground but simultaneously dried and classified with process gases, the customer has the possibility to dry the moist aggregates directly. No upstream drying unit is necessary, as is the case with competitor systems.

For this order, Gebr Pfeiffer's Indian subsidiary, Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd, acts as general contractor and will provide the entire plant engineering. In addition, it will supply most of the purchased components, and has the classifier and a large part of the mill manufactured in India. Only the core components of the mill, such as the grinding rollers, the suspension system and the gearbox of the mill drive will be supplied from Europe.

The commissioning of the new mill is planned for the period before the rainy season in summer 2023.

