Argos buys 200 mixer trucks in USA

25 August 2022

Argos (Grupo Argos' Cement Co) is renewing its fleet of trucks in the USA by purchasing 200 mixer trucks with state-of-the-art technology.

These trucks, representing nearly US$40m in investment, will be incorporated in stage one of a comprehensive fleet expansion and replacement plan spanning the next five years. The company estimates new additions at the beginning of the 2Q23 as part of this project.

"With the acquisition of these new assets, we continue our dedication to delivering extraordinary solutions to customers, helping facilitate the progress and development of the cities and communities where we have a presence. Our new trucks have a capacity of 10yd3 of concrete, are approximately 15 per cent more fuel efficient than our previous trucks, and result in lower atmospheric emissions. They are also vehicles with the latest safety equipment to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and everyone we share the road with daily," according to Richard Edwards, president of Argos USA Ready-Mix.

The approximate useful life of a mixer truck is 8 to 10 years, or more than 70,000yd3 delivered, claims Argos.

