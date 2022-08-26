Dongwu Cement appoints executive vice president

ICR Newsroom By 26 August 2022

China's Dongwu Cement International Ltd has appointed Mr Xu Zhenghua as executive vice president, effective from 24 August 2022.

Mr Xu brings with him extensive experience in business operations and management, having served as general manager and assistant general manager at Shanghai Xinhai Aviation Co Ltd, as well as deputy general manager at Oriental International Logistics Co Ltd. He has also previously held various roles at Shanghai Xinhai International Shipping Agency Co Ltd.

