Origen shortlisted for UK government CCUS funding

30 August 2022

The UK government has named ZerCaL250, a collaboration using Origen's zero-carbon tech and Singleton Birch’s lime production know-how, as one of 13 projects shortlisted nationally for the second phase of its carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) cluster process. It is also one of eight industrial carbon capture (ICC) projects in the government’s East Coast Cluster, supported by zero carbon partnership Zero Carbon Humber.

All 13 projects are in the running for government funding. The announcement is significant for Origen as the cleantech company, founded following innovative research at Oxford University, is nearing operation at its ZerCaL3 pilot plant at Singleton’s Birch's quarry, near Melton Ross in north Lincolnshire.

Commenting on the news, Origen CEO, Ben Turner, said: “Thanks to our zero-carbon lime, and collaboration with forward-looking Singleton Birch, we are developing a way to remove CO 2 from the atmosphere. Once we capture CO 2 from the lime production process, this CO 2 can be stored permanently, and the resulting lime utilised to remove CO 2 from the atmosphere in a continuous loop.

“That’s why the potential CCUS Phase 2 funding, which would see a decarbonisation of the entire Singleton Birch facility in the East Coast Cluster, is so important,” said Mr Turner.

Published under