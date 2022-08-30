Cem'In'Eu to launch new pozzolan cement in 2023

30 August 2022

Cem'In'Eu is developing a new low-carbon cement based on pozzolan, a natural raw material extracted locally. The French cement producer aims to greatly reducing the share of clinker and therefore the carbon footprint of the cement. The use of pozzolan represents a considerable leverage effect for reducing the overall carbon footprint of the cements produced by Cem'In'Eu, both in bulk and in bags.

Thanks to a long-term supply contract, Cem'In'Eu has secured its supply of pozzolans, essential to the formulation of its low-carbon cement without risk of disruption of the supply chain. Therefore, 300,000t of low-carbon cement can be produced over the next four years. For the first time in France, a bagged low-carbon cement will be available in the market with a clinker content reduced to 50 per cent. This represents a decrease of 30 per cent. For the bulk part, the clinker rate will be lowered by nearly 20 per cent.



"This represents a considerable leverage effect for reducing the overall carbon footprint of the cements sold by Cem'In'Eu, " said the company.

Orders for the equipment needed for this new production have been placed. They are financed with the Caisse d'Épargne Loire Drôme Ardèche, a local player very committed to supporting industrial activity in the regions. This new industrial system will eventually be duplicated on the group's other production sites.

The first laboratory, industrial and application tests have been successfully carried out. For these new cements, Cem'In'Eu will continue its demanding certification policy and a first CE and NF certification is expected at the end of the year for the first cement. Cem'In'Eu's first low-carbon cements will be marketed in the first quarter of 2023.

Published under