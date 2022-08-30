CemNet.com » Cement News » Ciment du Maroc reports 5% rise in turnover

Ciment du Maroc reports 5% rise in turnover

By ICR Newsroom
30 August 2022


HeidelbergCement Group-owned Ciments du Maroc posted a five per cent increase in turnover to MAD1.8bn (US$170.7m) in the 2Q22 from MAD1.7bn in the 2Q21.

In addition, the company increased its investments by 195 per cent YoY to MAD160m as a result of the construction of its 0.7Mta Nador plant in northern Morocco. The facility is expected to come on-stream in the 3Q22.

