Akmenes Cementas to import SRF

ICR Newsroom By 31 August 2022

Akmenes Cementas, Lithuania’s only cement producer, plans to import up to 200,000t of solid recovered fuel (SRF) for use in the second half of 2023. Last year the company received EUR4.34m in funding under the Climate Change Program towards the EUR20m bill to install SRF burning equipment. The aim is to replace 75 per cent of the coal used by Akmenes with SRF next year. The company saw its cement production advance by 11 per cent YoY in 2021 to 1.35Mt, with cement sales over the same period improving by 15 per cent to 1.36Mt, reports Baltic Business daily.

The SRF will be handled at Klasco’s terminal on the Smelte peninsula. Klasco is the largest stevedoring company in the port of Klaipeda. Up to 8000t could be delivered by ship at a time with as much as 10,000t being stockpiled and stored at the terminal before being loaded onto trucks or rail links for transportation to Akmenes. “It has never been transhipped in Lithuania, but it has been transhipped in Latvia and Estonia,” says Vytautas Stumbergas, CEO of Klasco. “It is non-hazardous, packaged in vacuum bags, shipped from the European Union and meets all its environmental requirements.”

Published under