Canadian Cement Association joins Net-Zero Challenge

01 September 2022

Canada’s cement industry has joined the Net-Zero Challenge. The Net-Zero Challenge is a voluntary initiative led by the government of Canada that encourages businesses to develop and implement credible and effective plans to transition their facilities and operations to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Adam Auer, president and CEO of the Cement Association of Canada (CAC), joined the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Canada's minister of environment and climate change, to announce the first participants of the Net-Zero Challenge, including cement as the first industry-wide participant.



“Climate change is our industry’s most significant challenge. It is also our greatest opportunity. By charting a credible, transparent path to net-zero emissions, our industry continues its history of leadership in building the sustainable world of tomorrow. We are proud to be a founding participant in the Net-Zero Challenge as just one example of our pursuit of proactive partnerships with governments, the construction sector and civil society groups to support the ambitious and science based imperative of reducing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050,” said Mr Auer.

Set to be released later this fall, the cement and concrete industry action plan to produce net-zero concrete by 2050 will include significant milestones, including cutting carbon emissions up to 40 per cent by 2030.

