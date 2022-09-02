Maple Leaf Cement reports 18.9% growth in profit during FY2022

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the company declared its financial results for FY21-22 (July 2021-June 2022), whereby earnings arrived at PKR4.55bn (US$20.5m) against PKR3.82bn last year, up by 19 per cent.

Whereas during 4QFY21-22 (April-June 2022), the company posted a profit after tax of PKR232m compared to PKR980m in the same period last year, depicting a decline of 76 per cent YoY mainly on account of imposition of super tax.

The company's net sales during the reporting period increased by 36 per cent to PKR48.52bn from PKR35.64bn during the same period last year.

It incurred a higher distribution cost of PKR1.48bn against PKR1.01bn in the same period last year. The administrative expenses also increased to PKR977m compared to PKR820m incurred in the same period last year.

