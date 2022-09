Morgan Stanley invests in ACC

ICR Newsroom By 05 September 2022

Morgan Stanley has bought a stake in Indian cement producer ACC Ltd. According to Mint, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has purchased 941,557 ACC shares at INR2290 each, marking an investment of INR2156m (US$26.9m). The deal was made through an open market transaction on 2 September 2022.

