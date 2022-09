Ghana raises cement prices

ICR Newsroom By 05 September 2022

Cement prices in Ghana have risen to GHS73/50kg bag (US$7.30/50kg bag) as producers are forced to hike up prices due to the depreciation of the cedi.

The resulting increase in raw material costs has caused a sudden rise in production costs, particularly from July this year, leading to the price increase, reports Pulse. According to Joy News, Ghacem’s Extra brand is now selling at GHS72.9/50kg bag.

