CemNet.com » Cement News » Riyadh Cement reports drop in 1H profit

Riyadh Cement reports drop in 1H profit

Riyadh Cement reports drop in 1H profit
By ICR Newsroom
07 September 2022


Saudi Arabian cement producer Riyadh Cement Co posted a 28.8 per cent decline in 1H22 sales to SAR285.6m (US$76.2m) from SAR401.4m in the 1H21.

The company’s net profit after zakat and tax fell by 46.9 per cent to SAR85.1m in the 1H22 from SAR160.4m in the 1H21.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Middle East Riyadh Cement business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com