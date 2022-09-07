CRH welcomes John Lydon as director of group development

ICR Newsroom By 07 September 2022

CRH has appointed John Lydon as its new director of group development. Mr Lydon joins the building materials group from stockbroking firm Davy where he was head of capital markets.

According to The Irish Times, while at Davy he was an influential adviser to some of the largest Irish corporate groups, including CRH, on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising. Prior to joining Davy in December 2014, Mr Lydon was a leading corporate finance executive with Deutsche Bank in Asia.

He will also become a member of CRH’s executive committee when he joins the group in the coming months.

Published under