Adani Group scouts for M&A chief

ICR Newsroom By 08 September 2022

The Adani Group is looking to recruit a new chief of mergers and acquisitions, replacing Vinod Bahety, who is moving to a new role within the company.

According to Financial Express Online, so far this year the Adani Group has agreed to buy Holcim’s cement business in India in a US$10.5bn deal, has promised to invest US$70bn in green energy, and recently launched a hostile takeover of New Delhi Television Ltd.

Owner Gautam Adani has been named as the world’s third-richest person, behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, marking the first time an Asian person has reached the top three of the index.

