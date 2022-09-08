The Ramco Cements Ltd scoops award for Alathiyur plant

The Ramco Cements Ltd has announced that its Alathiyur plant has been awarded “Gold Medal” in the India Green Manufacturing Challenge 2021-22 by The International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM), India. The award recognises manufacturing firms that have shown consistent progress in improving sustainability factors at a given production facility.
Established in 1997, the Alathiyur plant is located in Ariyalur District, Tamil Nadu. It began operations with 0.9Mta capacity but now has a capacity of 3.05Mta. The plant has also previously received the prestigious 'Four Leaves Award' in recognition of the environmentally-friendly practices adopted by Ramco Cements at the works.