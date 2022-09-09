CemNet.com » Cement News » Two new cement plants for Kyrgyzstan

Two new cement plants for Kyrgyzstan

Two new cement plants for Kyrgyzstan
By ICR Newsroom
09 September 2022


The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and a consortium of companiese Terek-Tash LLC and ZENIT Firm LLC have signed an investment agreement to build two cement plants in the country.

A clinker production plant will be built in Kemin district while the Issyk-Ata district will see a cement grinding plant.

The two projects represent a total investment of US$150m.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Kyrgyzstan Eastern Europe new capacity investment agreement Terek-Tash ZENIT Firm 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com