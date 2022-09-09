Two new cement plants for Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and a consortium of companiese Terek-Tash LLC and ZENIT Firm LLC have signed an investment agreement to build two cement plants in the country.
A clinker production plant will be built in Kemin district while the Issyk-Ata district will see a cement grinding plant.
The two projects represent a total investment of US$150m.
