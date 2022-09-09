Armenia reduces import duty for cement

Armenia’s parliamentary committee on economic affairs has given the green light on a bill by ruling Civil Contract Party MP Babken Tunyan on the lowering of import duty on cement and abolishing import duties on clinker.
If passed by parliament, the cement import duty will fall from AZD14,000 to AZD9000 while clinker import duties will no longer be levied.
The new bill is expected to address the shortage of cement in the market.
