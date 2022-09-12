Mississippi Lime acquires Singleton Birch

12 September 2022

Singleton Birch has been acquired by Mississippi Lime Co (MLC), one of the US’s oldest independent suppliers of lime products, for an undisclosed sum.

Mississippi Lime Co, an HBM Holdings company headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, is one of the leading global suppliers of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. The family-owned business, which has a history stretching back over a century, operates the largest lime facility in the Americas.

Paul Hogan, president and chief executive officer of MLC, said: “For more than 115 years, Mississippi Lime has been focussed on meeting the evolving needs and priorities of our customers.

“Our approach is to grow by finding businesses that represent a good cultural fit for us and can complement what we already provide to customers. Singleton Birch are a great fit and we are delighted to welcome them to the Mississippi Lime family today.”

Singleton Birch is based in Melton Ross, north Lincolnshire, UK, where it employs more than 150 staff. The UK lime company will continue to trade under its existing brand and the management team, led by chief executive officer Richard Stansfield, will remain in place.

Mr Stansfield said: “Being part of the Mississippi Lime family will enable us to invest more and power the growth of Singleton Birch. We’re delighted to have a partner for the next stage in our development that shares our culture and values.”

