Taiwan Cement posts 19% increase in 8M revenues

ICR Newsroom By 13 September 2022

Taiwan Cement saw a 19.2 per cent advance in revenues to TWD10,689.86m (US$345.9m) in August 2022 from TWD8966.476m in August 2021.



In the first eight months of 2022 total revenue edged up 2.5 per cent to TWD68,937.1m from TWD67,307.8m in the 8M21.

Published under