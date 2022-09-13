CemNet.com » Cement News » Taiwan Cement posts 19% increase in 8M revenues

Taiwan Cement posts 19% increase in 8M revenues

By ICR Newsroom
13 September 2022


Taiwan Cement saw a 19.2 per cent advance in revenues to TWD10,689.86m (US$345.9m) in August 2022 from TWD8966.476m in August 2021.

In the first eight months of 2022 total revenue edged up 2.5 per cent to TWD68,937.1m from TWD67,307.8m in the 8M21.

