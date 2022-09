Sinoma Overseas completes kiln inlet emission control test at Dujiangyan plant

14 September 2022

On 9 September 2022, Sinoma Overseas successfully passed the performance assessment for the technological transformation project for ultra-low emission control of air pollutants at the kiln inlet of the Lafarge 1 cement production line in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, China.

All indicators have reached the national environmental performance level A standard, which is far better than the contract required, says Sinoma Overseas.

Published under