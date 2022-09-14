CemNet.com » Cement News » Private investor ups stake in Arabian Cement

Private investor ups stake in Arabian Cement

Private investor ups stake in Arabian Cement
By ICR Newsroom
14 September 2022


Private investor Sadiq Ahmed Sadiq El Sewedy has increased its share in Egypt-based Arabian Cement Company (ACC) from 9.5 per cent to 11 per cent at a cost of US$1.6m. The deal was handled by Al Ahly Pharos and EFG Hermes Holding.

The opening six months of 2022 saw ACC post revenue of EGP2.129bn (US$111.2m), significantly up from EGP964.9m in the same period a year earlier. Consolidated profit surged from a net loss of EGP23.28m to a profit of EGP119.49m over the same period. .

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Egypt Arabian Cement North Africa 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com