Mexican ambassador praises climate action work at CEMEX's Rugby plant

15 September 2022

CEMEX welcomed HE Josefa González Blanco Ortiz Mena, Mexican ambassador to the United Kingdom, to its flagship UK cement plant, based in Rugby, Warwickshire, on Wednesday 14 September.

The ambassador travelled to Rugby to find out more about the work CEMEX carries out in the UK and the materials it produces for key construction projects nationally. In particular, she wanted to understand how the UK is contributing to CEMEX's global climate action strategy, Future in Action, and the business’s commitment to environment, social and governance (ESG).

While at the plant the ambassador was able to see the new Climafuel® facility, which was installed after a recent US$25million investment. The facility will enable Rugby Cement plant to eliminate fossil fuels and operate on 100 per cent alternative fuels. The ambassador’s visit follows CEMEX CEO Fernando A Gonzalez’s visit to inaugurate the development during his European tour in May 2022.

Phil Baynes-Clarke, director of cement operations for CEMEX UK, commented: "We would like to extend a very warm welcome to HE Josefa González Blanco Ortiz Mena as she visits our renowned UK cement plant. The work we do here helps to provide vital materials for the UK construction market, while also supporting hundreds of jobs in the local area, and offering opportunities to partner with community groups and regional charities. We are proud to be part of CEMEX’s global portfolio and play such an important role in the business’s European network."

HE Josefa González Blanco Ortiz Mena added: "CEMEX is one of the largest Mexican companies investing in the UK, playing a pivotal role in supporting jobs in local communities. Today, I witnessed CEMEX's recent investments to achieve net-zero and reduce the use of fossil fuels throughout its entire production process. It is a milestone for the industry, and I am proud to see that Mexican companies abroad are leading these efforts that could be replicated in Europe and the rest of the world in the near future."

