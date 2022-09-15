Hoffmann Green signs exclusive deal with Cemblend

France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a specialist producer of extremely low-carbon cements, has signed its first partnership agreement in the UK with Cemblend, a supplier of customised cement powder mixes to the UK cementitious industry. From the second half of 2022, Hoffmann Green will supply Cemblend with its clinker-free, decarbonised cements - H-IONA, H-UKR and H-EVA - which Cemblend will then distribute to its customers in the UK and Ireland.

According to Hoffmann Green, this exclusive deal once again proves the attractiveness of the company’s carbon-free solutions and is reportedly the first step towards signing a licence agreement that could see Cemblend, which began operations in 2020, building and operating a production site similar to Hoffmann’s H2 production unit, reports businesswire.

Matthew Cunningham and Simon Boulter, directors at Cemblend, said, “The Hoffmann Green technologies enable us to think outside the box and beyond the traditional boundaries of construction. Hoffmann Green cements are highly decarbonised and offer high technical performance, allowing us to respond to the strong demand for eco-responsible materials in our region.”

Earlier this month, Hoffmann Green signed a three-year cement supply contract with real estate developer P2i. From 2022-25, Hoffmann Green will supply P2i with its H-UKR and H-IONA cements for the construction of houses, offices and other business premises in the Grand Ouest region of France. Founded in 1994, P2i has already delivered more than 3000 homes and 32,000ft2 of commercial property.

Started in 2014 and based in Bournezeau, western France, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint six times lower than traditional cement – that offer, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial site already operational and two new sites on the way, the group has “industrialised a technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement’s composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process.”

