Lafarge Cement signs SRF deal with Willshee's

ICR Newsroom By 15 September 2022

UK-based Willshee’s Waste & Recycling has signed a multi-year contract to supply carbon-offset fuel to Lafarge Cement. Following Lafarge’s investment in an alternative fuel platform, operated by its waste division, Geocycle, Willshee’s will supply Lafarge Cement's Cauldon plant with around 15,000t of solid recovered fuel (SRF) each year, equivalent to three or four deliveries each day, five days a week.

The SRF will come from Willshee’s state-of-the-art materials handling facility in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, which primarily uses industrial and commercial waste to produce high-quality, sustainable fuel. The fuel will be transported using Willshee’s own fleet of vehicles. According to Willshee’s, it is seeing a huge increase in demand for this type of fuel in the UK.

Willshee’s Commercial Manager, Simon Lowe, said, “Having worked very closely with Geocycle to get this project up and running, and to meet their very high standards of specification, it is exciting to see this contract now live. We look forward to developing a long-term relationship with the team at Geocycle, providing them with a consistent product. We can now see the real benefits of our investment in the Swadlincote facility. Both in terms of our capacity to deliver a sustainable fuel for a global organisation like Geocycle as well as in terms of the scope for future expansion.”



Andrew Whyatt, head of Geocycle UK, added, “We are delighted to enter into this multi-year agreement with a rapidly growing and dynamic waste management company in Willshee’s. Their proximity to the Cauldon Cement Plant not only reduces the carbon footprint of the fuel that is manufactured at their advanced sorting facility in Swadlincote, but also provides us with excellent levels of service from their dedicated vehicle fleet. From the outset we were impressed with the drive, knowledge and flexibility of the team, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

