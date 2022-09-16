JSC Oskolcement starts new kiln line and is recognised for its service

JSC Oskolcement (Mikhailovsky Combine of Building Materials) in the Belgorod region, Russia, has put into operation a rotary kiln for the production of cement semi-finished products, reports CMPro. The plant has also installed dust-collecting units to prevent air pollution and losses of processed material.

Meanwhile, JSC Oskolcement and one of its repairmen, Boris Yangelov, have been listed on the city's Board of Honour. Mr Yangelov was recognised for more than 25 years of work at the plant where he was one of the first to master the operational control of the equipment using mobile monitoring. The plant itself has been recognised for producing more than 123Mt of cement in its lifetime and for making deliveries to more than 30 regions in Russia.

