Siemens and Shell collaborate on green hydrogen

ICR Newsroom By 16 September 2022

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Shell Global Solutions International BV have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop low-carbon and highly efficient energy sources to support the energy transition. The agreement will focus on projects that produce green hydrogen for industrial applications at Shell and its customers, as well as enhancing collaboration in the areas of biofuels and circular chemistry.

Under the terms of the MoU, Siemens and Shell will develop solutions that increase energy efficiency and generate sustainable power, including digitalisation, efficient networks, and the production, distribution and application of green hydrogen. One of the key milestone advancing green hydrogen is the recently-announced construction of Shell’s Holland Hydrogen 1 (HH1) project in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. With a capacity of 200MW and 60tpd of hydrogen, HH1 aims to be one of the largest green hydrogen production plants in the world and the biggest in Europe. The plant, which is scheduled to go online in 2025, will produce hydrogen using electricity generated by wind turbines in the North Sea.

“Siemens is committed to decoupling electrification from fossil fuel resources. Partnerships are key to driving this effort and transitioning towards sustainable energy supplies,” said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification and Automation at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “The partnership with Shell fits perfectly with Siemens’ vision of electrifying the world, while helping industry and infrastructure customers reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their sustainability goals.”

Siemens has been an electrical equipment supplier to Shell for more than a decade. Over the years, it has evolved into a collaborative solutions supplier, spanning the full range of its electrification and automation portfolio and further enhanced by Joint Industry Programme 33 (JIP33) equipment standardisation - a set of standardised industry procurement specifications for the oil and gas industry. According to Shell, the company attaches great importance to the relationship with Siemens, which is paving the way to accelerating the energy transition.

“Deep collaboration with partners is essential for the delivery of low-carbon energy solutions for the future. Building on our existing relation with Siemens, I expect this MoU to enable our teams to work even closer together,” added Graham Henley, senior vice president, Engineering and Project Capability at Shell. “Siemens’ broad range of expertise in electrification and automation, together with Shell’s engineering and project delivery capability and ambition in the energy transition will prove to be a powerful combination.”

