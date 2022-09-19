alcemy secures funding to help cement sector decarbonisation

19 September 2022

Germany-based developer of predictive analysis software for the cement sector, alcemy has secured EUR10m in a Series A round of funding led by Galvanize Climate Solutions.



The company’s software provides precise quality predictions for mixtures and their ingredients enabling cement producers to adjust fluctuations in limestone and cement. alcemy claims it can save up to 50 per cent of CO 2 and in 2021 it reduced customer CO 2 emissions by 80,000t.



“We founded alcemy with the vision that more sustainable types of cement and concrete are no longer just theoretical considerations but can be used in practice — quickly and on a mass scale. But to achieve this goal, close and continuous quality monitoring of these more sensitive types of concrete and cement are needed, which we as a company deliver with our software,” says Leopold Spenner, co-founder and CEO of alcemy.

