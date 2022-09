Ambuja Cements welcomes new CEO and CFO

ICR Newsroom By 20 September 2022

Ambuja Cements Ltd has announced a number of managerial appointments. Effective from 17 September 2022, Ajay Kapur is the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director, Vinod Bahety is the new chief financial officer (CFO), and Rajiv Gandhi has been appointed company secretary and compliance officer.

