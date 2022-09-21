Makin Teguh Sdn Bhd launches Lahad Datu cement plant

21 September 2022

Makin Teguh Sdn Bhd (MTSB) has opened a new cement plant, located adjacent to Borneo’s first limestone and marble quarry in Sabah, next to the Segama River. MTSB’s Lahad Datu integrated cement manufacturing plant is designed using the latest Chinese technology with great emphasis towards environmental protection and efficient energy use. It is the first integrated cement plant in Malaysia which uses renewable fuels such as heavy fuel oil derived from refined recovered oils, palm kernel shells and bio char.

The plant has a capacity of 230,000tpa and is able to cater to the demand for cement in the East Coast of Sabah which is estimated at 300,000tpa. The plant also employs a waste heat recovery system and recycles all of its water which relies heavily on rainwater collection which is stored and treated internally. The plant is part of an integrated limestone processing complex (ILPP) which aims to create an economic value chain utilising natural resources to produce a range of limestone derived products such as crushed limestone powder, aggregates, hydrated lime, clinker, cement, concrete and other related products for local use as well as export.

The ILPP will employ up to 250 Malaysians on site and will train Malaysians, especially local Sabahans, in all aspects of the limestone and cement manufacturing business.

