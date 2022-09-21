HeidelbergCement becomes Heidelberg Materials

ICR Newsroom By 21 September 2022

HeidelbergCement has changed its name to Heidelberg Materials. The company revealed its new brand identity in the presence of hundreds of employees at its headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany.

‘Heidelberg’ remains as a synonym for continuity and market leadership. ‘Materials’ replaces ‘Cement’ and stands for an innovative portfolio of sustainable and intelligent building materials as well as digital solutions, said the company.

"We are proud of our cement business, but the company's range of services goes far beyond cement. Today and even more in the future," said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the managing board. "Our future is sustainable. Our future is digital. Customer demands, markets, and competitors are changing rapidly. With our new and global brand Heidelberg Materials, we give our transformation a face and an anchor. We continue to drive the change in our industry towards sustainability and digitalisation - for the benefit of our customers, our employees, our shareholders, and the society we live in."



In the first step, the rebranding will start at group level, where Heidelberg Materials will be introduced immediately as a brand. From 2023 onwards, domestic and international subsidiaries will gradually be renamed to Heidelberg Materials and will use the new logo.



The new logo unites the traditional values and future fields of the Group. The related picture mark is new: two elements, joined in an organic form, represent the initial letter 'h' of the brand. The bigger shape stands for a construction element and thus for the technical strengths of Heidelberg Materials. The smaller element symbolises the Group’s future fields.

