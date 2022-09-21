QNCC and Gord sign MoU on low-carbon products

ICR Newsroom By 21 September 2022

The Qatar National Cement Company (QNCC) and Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (Gord) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pledging to improve efforts at promoting a more sustainable built environment, reports the Gulf Times.

Under the agreement, the partners will collaborate on research, development and innovation (RDI) projects in the field of green/low-carbon building products. Apart from RDI activities, the organisations will also lead capacity building and knowledge sharing exercises to encourage industry-wide transition to low-carbon solutions and green building practices.



By capitalising on QNCC’s capacity among industry leaders and Gord’s achievements in the field of environmental sustainability, the MoU is aimed at exploring synergies to benefit from collective expertise and experience of the partnering organisations.

QNCC CEO, Essa Mohamed Ali Kaldari, said, “The Memorandum of Understanding with the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development aims to enhance the co-operation towards scientific research in the area of green and low-carbon products, achieving sustainable development, and establishing an integrated system that serves all the people of Qatar.”



Dr Yousef Alhorr, founding chairman of Gord, added, “Gord’s research wing is dedicated to incubating solutions that cater to the sustainability needs of the building and construction industry. That said, we can only fully leverage their potential if we also ensure scalability and adaptability of green solutions in the long run. This is what we hope to achieve by joining hands with Qatar National Cement Company, which stands among the leading manufacturers of construction materials. At the same time, we look forward to productive knowledge exchange and capacity building initiatives to benefit the partnering organisations as well as the country’s construction market at large.”

QNCC currently operates one integrated cement plant in Umm Bab, Qatar.

Published under