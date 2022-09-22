PFA replacement for CEM II cements launched

22 September 2022

Innovative Ash Solutions (IAS) has launched a new environmentally-friendly replacement for pulverised fly ash (PFA) ingredient in cement production.

The UK company is a 50/50 joint venture between Levenseat and Organic Innovative Solutions Ltd that has developed a new process that transforms air pollution control residues from municipal and wood biomass incinerators, to create its new PFA replacement – the first to be given end of waste accreditation by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The Minerals Products Association says approximately 15Mta of cementitious materials are manufactured in the UK. However, the closure of UK based coal-fired power stations has resulted in a reduction in the availability of PFA, with an increased reliance on imports, rising from 76,000t in 2012 to 325,000t in 2019.

IAS said the new ‘breakthrough’ PFA replacement, produced in Scotland, reduces this increasing reliance on imports and provides a lower carbon solution, enabling a more circular and sustainable approach to cement production.

Over the next five years, IAS said it intends to build three full-scale industrial plants and has been granted planning permission for the first of these. Initially the plant will produce up to 54,000t of PFA replacement annually. The company estimates it can ultimately produce up to 0.5Mta of its product from UK-produced air pollution control residues

Innovative Ash Solutions Director, Robert Green, said, “We are excited to bring this new product to market. Innovative Ash Solutions are the first and, so far, the only company in the UK to have achieved ‘end of waste’ accreditation for a PFA replacement for this type of use.

Andrew Sullivan of SEPA’s National Waste Unit said: “IAS has developed a new solution for air pollution control residues, creating a pulverised fuel ash replacement for CEM II cement. By achieving ‘end-of-waste’ status, they can produce a recycled product which is no longer subject to waste controls and help reduce the carbon impact of cement use.”

