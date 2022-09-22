Cementos Molins introduces waste raw materials to production line

Cementos Molins has invested in a new dispenser for one of its raw mills that allows the use of 95,000tpa of alternative raw materials with an equivalent saving of materials from quarries.



Thanks to the new alternative raw materials manufactured by sister company Promsa, Cementos Molins can take advantage of non-hazardous waste from other industrial activities while reduce its consumption of natural resources in the manufacture of cement. The Spanish cement producer did not detail at which plant the new dispenser has been installed.

