Sagar Cements welcomes new chairman

ICR Newsroom By 27 September 2022

India's Sagar Cements Ltd (SCL) has appointed Kalidindi Venkata Vishnu Raju as chairman, effective from 24 September 2022. He succeeds K Thanu Pillai. Mr Vishnu Raju is also on the board of Anjani Vishnu Allied Services as a whole-time director and was also previously on the board of Anjani Portland cement as chairman and managing director from 1999-2014.

SCL currently has an installed production capacity of 8.25Mta.

