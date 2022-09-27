TITAN Group's H2CEM wins IPCEI accreditation

27 September 2022

TITAN Group’s H2CEM project for the production and use of green hydrogen in the cement industry is included in the second Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) “Hy2Use".

H2CEM, with a total budget of EUR60m, is currently the only project in the second IPCEI that concerns the use of hydrogen as a climate-neutral fuel for cement production. The project will contribute to TITAN Group’s target to improve the carbon footprint of its operations, supporting the European goal for 55 per cent greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

With the goal to enhance the substitution of fossil fuels with green hydrogen and other sustainably sourced fuels, H2CEM includes the production of green hydrogen through electrolysis, powered by renewable energy sources, at TITAN cement plants in Greece (Kamari in Viotia, Drepano in Achaia and Efkarpia in Thessaloniki). Industrial deployment of green hydrogen in these plants will lead to reducing CO 2 emissions by 160,00tpa (at least eight per cent per tonne of product).

In addition, H2CEM includes the construction and operation of a pilot-scale rotary kiln, designed to run with hydrogen as main fuel for the production of cement clinker.

Considering the significant technical challenges of transitioning to green hydrogen as climate-neutral fuel for the cement industry, research and development activities in H2CEM will lead to a deeper understanding of hydrogen combustion phenomena, especially in terms of designing and operating cement production facilities in the future. In this respect, H2CEM is considered a milestone project on the European cement industry roadmap towards decarbonisation.

