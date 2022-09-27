GCCA partners The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS

The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS (CEMCCUS) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) have agreed to scale up the deployment of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) throughout the cement and concrete industry, in a move to stimulate innovation, investment and increase the pace of decarbonisation efforts.

Central to the agreement will be exploring incentives, policy frameworks and finance solutions at a global level that can enable industrial-scale CCUS projects over the next 10 years. The two organisations will work together to ensure the long-term deployment of CCUS, beyond 2030, via both policy and technological development.

The agreement sets out the role CCUS can have in safely and effectively delivering a net zero future, and facilitates the identification and mapping of potential cement-sector CCUS projects. It will explore the transport and storage infrastructure needs involved in integrating cement CCUS projects into strategic CCUS transport and storage hubs. It will also help to foster project partnerships and lead to acceleration of projects in developing economies.

Thomas Guillot, CEO of the GCCA, said: “We are starting to see the first CCUS projects already emerge. We have mapped 35 projects announced and underway across the world and up to 100 additional projects are also in the pipeline among our member companies who operate all around the globe.”

