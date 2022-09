Russian cement producers ask for import duties

ICR Newsroom By 30 September 2022

The strengthening of the ruble has made imports of cement from Iran, Kazakhstan and Belarus more profitable, according to Esmerk Russian News.

As a result, total imports of cement into Russia could increase to 7Mta, forcing domestic producers to reduce capacity and mothball plants. Therefore, they have asked for protective measures such as import duties to be established.

Published under