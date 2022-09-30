Birla plans US$1bn investment in new capacity

ICR Newsroom By 30 September 2022

Birla Corp is planning to invest around US$1bn to increase cement production capacity from 20Mta to 30Mta over the next eight years. According to Harsh V Lodha, chairman of Birla Corporation, the capacity additions will be the result of greenfield and brownfield projects as well as debottlenecking exercises across its entire portfolio, reports The Hindu.

The company is reportedly considering a new 4Mta integrated greenfield plant in Chhattishgarh, along with a further 4Mta through a brownfield project and an additional 2Mta from debottlenecking.

Its subsidiary Reliance Cement Co Pvt Ltd began production at its 3.9Mta integrated works in Mukutban in April this year, where the company hopes to achieve production of around 0.6-0.7Mt in the last five months of the current fiscal year, and approximately 3Mta during FY24.

Published under