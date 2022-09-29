Holcim supports waste recycling in Philippines

ICR Newsroom By 29 September 2022

Holcim Philippines Inc and its waste management unit, Geocycle, pledged to support the municipalities of Binangonan, Cainta and Taytay in Rizal in managing their waste sustainably by converting it into low-carbon alternative fuels for cement production.



The company has agreed with the three municipalities that the latter will transport up to 650tpa of non-hazardous and non-recyclable residual wastes (including plastics, laminates, textiles and rubber) to Holcim’s Bulacan plant for pre- and co-processing.



Holcim Philippines said that it supports 28 municipalities and cities throughout the country in waste management, with 18 added this year. In 2021, the company used sorted MSW equivalent to the annual output of 17,500 households as alternative fuel.



“We are thankful to the local governments of Binangonan, Cainta and Taytay for their trust in our ability to provide a safe and environmentally sound waste management solution. We need more innovative and solutions-driven local executives who want to convert their increasing waste management challenges into opportunities for a greener community. We need them to rethink waste and replace conventional waste management practices with newer, more sustainable ones," said Head of Geocycle, Jon Alan Cuyno.

Published under