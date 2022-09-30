Ramco Cements commissions new 2.25Mta plant

30 September 2022

India’s The Ramco Cements Ltd has commissioned its fifth integrated cement plant at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh. The INR30,000m (US$366m) works has a clinker capacity of 2.25Mta and will serve the markets of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, according to The Hindu.

The plant has a 12.15MW waste heat recovery (WHR) system, 6MW of which will be commissioned in October 2022 with the remaining coming on stream in 2023. The project also includes an 18MW thermal power plant and a 35km railway siding, to be commissioned in 2023-24.

