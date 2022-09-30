Cemex to develop lightweight concrete for windfarm platforms

CEMEX has announced that it is part of a consortium that has received a grant from the European Commission to build a full-scale prototype of a floating offshore windmill with a concrete foundation. The company will design and produce a high-performance and lightweight concrete for an optimised low-carbon foundation structure for offshore windfarms.

CEMEX has agreed to provide its expertise in concrete technology, chemical admixtures and special aggregates to design a specialty mix that is lightweight, resistant to ocean conditions and lower carbon, facilitating a floating foundation with a reduced CO 2 footprint. CEMEX will also support the consortium with technical assistance in the industrialisation and supply chain of concrete for the project.

With the financing support of the European Commission, the consortium will work to install a 6MW 2-bladed downwind turbine on the WHEEL platform near the Canary Islands in Spain by 2025. The consortium is led by Esteyco and includes leading companies such as 2-Benergy, Boskalis, Rover Maritime, Tenerife shipyard , Bridon-Bekaert, Vicinay, Plocan, Fihac and EnBW.

