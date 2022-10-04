Construction on Kwinana Bulk Terminal starts

Work has started on BGC Group's AU$55m (US$35.8m) Kwinana clinker facility. The facility will incorporate a 40,000t bulk storage dome and a conveyor linking the Kwinana Bulk Terminal to adjacent Cockburn Cement operations. The new clinker circuit will significantly reduce the need for truck transport, reduce dust emissions, and result in fewer stoppages that lead to shipping delays.

Clinker is used in the manufacture of cement, with more than 1.1Mt imported into Western Australia each year through the Fremantle Ports facility in Cockburn Sound.

State Development Minister and Member for Kwinana, Roger Cook, spoke about the importance of the investment for both Kwinana and WA at the official ground-breaking ceremony.

"This is a great infrastructure development for Kwinana - and for Western Australia - which will significantly improve our capability to move clinker faster, more safely and with very significant environmental benefits, and provide the capacity for the port facility to accommodate future trade growth.

The new facility is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.

