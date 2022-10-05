Holcim buys Polymers Sealants North America

Holcim has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America (PSNA) division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of USD100m.

With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim's existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.

Jamie Gentoso, head of Solutions & Products: "With PSNA we are broadening our waterproofing and coatings offering while delivering significant synergies with our roofing business. Building on their proven engineering and technical expertise, we will accelerate new product development and leading solutions together. I warmly welcome all PSNA employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business’ next era of growth together. By expanding our building envelope offering, together we can play a bigger role in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for energy-efficient buildings."

This transaction adds to Holcim’s other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, from Firestone Building Products, Malarkey Roofing Products to SES. Pro-forma net sales for Holcim’s roofing and insulation business are on track to reach CHF3.5bn (US$357bn) for 2022.

