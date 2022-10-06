CEMEX affiliate signs Mexican recycling agreement

ICR Newsroom By 06 October 2022

Through its affiliate Pro Ambiente, CEMEX will work with Tetra Pak and the government of the Mexican city of Querétaro to recycle over 1.5m beverage cartons per month.

Pro Ambiente, through its Broquers Ambiental facility, processes nearly all the municipal waste generated in Querétaro, recycling approximately 4500tpm of solid residue. The waste is used as a climate-friendly fuel to power CEMEX's operations in Mexico. Thanks to this process, CO 2 emissions into the atmosphere are reduced by replacing fossil fuels.

CEMEX’s Pro Ambiente will receive and separate multilayer cartons at its Broquers Ambiental plant. Those that are recyclable will be returned to Tetra Pak, a leading global food processing and packaging solutions company, to be reincorporated into the packaging life cycle, creating a more circular economy.

Published under